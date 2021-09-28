PHEDC: FCCPC Moves to Resolve Customers Complains

Blessing Ibunge

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has begun a move to resolve series of complains by residents of Rivers State about the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC).

The Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, made the assertion yesterday at the Electricity Consumer Complaint Resolution Programme held in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on the ways to resolve the issues bothering on the distribution and consumption of electricity in Rivers, Babatunde stressed the need for reconciliation and better service by PHEDC.

He explained that consumers at the programme complained the insensitive of the electricity company in ignoring their complaints.

Irukera said: “The primary point of aggravation is the consumers believe that the electricity distribution company is not responsive, is not sensitive, they don’t have sufficient feedback mechanism for them to tell them what the…