Sokoto’s Intervention in Sesame Cultivation, Agriculture Yielding Bountiful Results, Says Tambuwal

Farmers in Sokoto State have started to reap the benefits of the Sokoto State Government’s multi-million Naira intervention in the cultivation of sesame crop.

The state government through its partnership with a Turkish firm, provided 350,000 kilograms of sesame seeds to farmers in the past one year.

The state government also provided additional 500 units of sprayers, 3,000 units of liquid fertilizer- both of NPK and Urea, as well as ten motorcycles and one unit of Hilux vehicle for extension services were also provided for the venture.

The Governor of Sokoto State, Mr. Aminu Tambuwal, said: “It is (now) clear that sesame can grow in Sokoto State and the government of the state is willing to continue to support our farmers generally and specifically those that are involved in sesame farming as we did last year.

“You have seen the output of this intervention. This is an international commodity. Sesame is in demand globally; and, if you…