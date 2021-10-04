Adamawa, Kaduna, Plateau States Move to Join FIRS in VAT Collection Tussle Suit

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Indications emerged over the weekend that Adamawa, Kaduna and Plateau states had moved to align with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in its appeal against the judgement of a Federal High Court, which barred the agency from collecting Value Added Tax (VAT) in Rivers State. The move came few days after the Court of Appeal joined Lagos State as a respondent in the appeal.

Justice Stephen Pam, of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt had in the judgement delivered in August held that the right to collect VAT belonged to the state and not the federal agency.

The judge, having so held, restrained the service from further collection of VAT in Rivers State and ordered the Rivers State government to assume the duty of VAT collection in Rivers State.

Consequently, FIRS proceeded to the Court of Appeal for a reversal of the Federal High Court judgement.

However, hearing in the appeal was delayed due to an application by…