Buhari Mourns Foremost Lawyer, Chief Ladi Williams, Rotimi Williams’ Eldest Son





Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Segun James

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of the late legal luminary, Chief Rotimi Williams on the passing of their eldest son, Chief Ladi Williams, SAN, yesterday.

His demise left many in shock, particularly his close friends and professional colleagues.

The President, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Body of Benchers in mourning the legal luminary, whose passion for jurisprudence and national development will be sorely missed.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will comfort family, friends and associates of Chief Ladi Williams, and accept the soul of the departed.

The deceased was the son of late legal luminary, Chief Rotimi Williams. He was alleged to have died of Covid-19 complications.

The late Ladi, 74 years, was the Principal/ Founding Partner of Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams’ Chambers.

According to the deceased’s younger brother Chief Kayode…





Source: Thisday Newspaper