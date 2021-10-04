N460bn Budgetary Provision for Federal Roads not Impactful, Says Lawmaker

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Hon. Femi Bamisile, has said the N460 billion budgeted for construction and maintenance of federal roads in 2021 appropriation law, was not having any positive effect on Nigerians.

Bemoaning the state of federal roads and how commuters were being stuck on them due to collapsed bridges or cases of deplorable conditions, Bamisile described the N30 billion allocated to FERMA out of the budgetary provision to Works Ministry, as “paltry, wicked and insensitive”.

The All Progressives Congress(APC) chieftain, said this in Aramoko Ekiti, Ekiti West Local government area of Ekiti State on Saturday, while addressing some angry commuters, who got stranded along Igede-Aramoko -Efon Road. A luxury bus belonging to Etie Okwe Transport Company, got stuck at a bad portion of the road and obstructed free flow of vehicles along that…