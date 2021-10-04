Resident Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike Two Months After

*To resume work Wednesday

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abujai

Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), have resolved to suspend their two months old industrial action.

At their emergency National Executive Council meeting, held in Abuja on Sunday, NARD resolved to go back to work beginning from 8am this Wednesday.

Earlier, during the meeting, the doctors had a very long debate over how to proceed with the dispute with the government, resulting in a vote.

When the issue of sustaining the strike was put vote, 56 of the NEC members voted in favour of suspending the strike while 28 supported the continuation. Five other members were absent.

The doctors’ strike had almost crippled the country’s health sector.

A reliable source at the meeting told THISDAY last night that the leadership of NARD has been mandated to address the media today (Monday) on the decision to suspend the strike and to give the modalities and new timelines…