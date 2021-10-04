Stop De-marketing Nigeria’s Economy, Senator Sani Advises

Goddy Egene

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani, has cautioned that constant and persisting criticisms of fiscal and monetary policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is sending out wrong signals about the nation’s economy at a time Nigeria desperately needs the trust and deeper collaboration with local and international investors and development partners.

The senator, who represents Kaduna Central in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, dismissed as highly exaggerated claims in some quarters that Nigeria’s economy is at the verge of collapsing.

He said: “It is true that our economy is suffering some strains. But it is a global phenomenon that was largely engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is a natural disaster that was not foreseen by anyone or any government. So, the global economy is slow and Nigeria’s economy ca not be an…