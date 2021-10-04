WhiteMoney Wins Big Brother Naija Season 6

Vanessa Obioha

After spending 70 days in the Big Brother Naija house, WhiteMoney has emerged as the winner of the sixth season of the popular reality TV show. He edged out Liquorose, a popular dancer, to win the grand prize.

The entrepreneur was among the 11 male housemates who entered the house on July 24. He was loved by many for his good sense of humour while his colleagues appreciated his flair for cooking, although a few opposed his dominance in the kitchen. They viewed it as his strategy in the game.

The 29-year-old from Enugu State takes home the N90 million grand prize which includes a N30 million cash prize, an Innoson SUV, expense paid-trips cash prizes in abeg, and Patricia wallets, among others.

Fans of the finalists gathered at Lekki for a live screening where Toke Makinwa engaged and interacted with them about their expectations.

Before parting with them, Big Brother shared some inspiring words with them.

“You may be liked or…