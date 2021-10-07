UNICEF Trains Katsina Schoolgirls in Digital Skills

By Francis Sardauna

As part of activities to mark the 2021 International Day of the Girl Child, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has commenced intensive digital training for schoolgirls to tackle digital illiteracy in the state.

The UNICEF Focal Person, Hauwau Muhammad Kaikai, while addressing journalists during the training, said the schoolgirls were selected from the Girls for Girls (G4G) focal schools in Ingawa, Kankia, Baure, Rimi and Katsina Local Government Areas of the state.

The G4G project, funded by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK, is being implemented by UNICEF to ensure girls’ enrolment, retention and transition in school across Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, kebbi, Bauchi, Adamawa, Yobe and Boron States.

Kaikai explained that UNICEF is particularly concerned about the plight of the girl-child, especially those in…