FG Hands over 6,000 Bags of Grains to 15,450 Victims of Plateau Crisis

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The federal government has delivered 6,000 bags of beans, grains and non-food items to over 15,450 persons affected by communal crises in five local government councils of Plateau State.

The relief was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for onward distribution to the victims to provide succour to the affected persons.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Ms. Sadiya Umar Farouq, delivered the items in Jos to the Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong.

Farouq commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State following the loss of lives and property as a result of the communal unrest, banditry as well as religious and ethnic crises in Bassa, Birnin Ladi, Riyom, Jos North and Jos East.

She said the visit followed an assessment by the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), which made it pertinent to visit and to provide humanitarian relief to cushion the…