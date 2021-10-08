News in Photographs: Buhari Presents 2022 Budget Proposal, Seeks Speedy Passage by N’Assembly

By
Headliners
-
2


7c46f9cc buharii 1

  • Says finance minister will provide further details

By Deji Elumoye and Adedayo Akinwale

President Muhammadu Buhari is about now presenting the 2022 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

He canvassed for an early passage of the budget proposal, the details of which he is reeling out in his budget speech.

He told the federal legislators that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, will make available further details about the 2022 budget to the legislative arm.

See Photos

e84a5a43 img 20211007 wa0004
ff657150 img 20211007 wa0005
07b848a9 img 20211007 wa0006
42488589 img 20211007 wa0007
cb0d80e4 img 20211007 wa0008
5cfa0e1a img 20211007 wa0009
25b81ade img 20211007 wa0010
6541849d img 20211007 wa0011
93a2d007 img 20211007 wa0012
8eacb5cd img 20211007 wa0014
59b2dd66 img 20211007 wa0015
8b9303bd img 20211007 wa0016
2dca5362 img 20211007 wa0019



Source: Thisday Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR