Aghahowa: Rohr Cannot Take Eagles to the Promised Land

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Despite Super Eagles defeat of the Central African Republic in a 2022 World Cup qualifying reverse fixture in Douala, Cameroon last Sunday, a former Nigerian ex-international, Julius Aghahowa, has insisted he remains unimpressed with Gernot Rohr’s handling of the three-time African champions.

CAR’s Wild Beasts stunned Lagos fans with a last minute 1-0 defeat of Super Eagles on Match-day 3 fixture at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere last Thursday. That defeat was the first for Eagles in 40 years in a World Cup qualifying match at home.

But few minutes after Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen scored two un-replied goals against CAR in Douala to steady Nigeria’s lead of Group C on nine points, just two above Cape Verde, Aghahowa told THISDAY that the problem with the team was the bench.

“There has not been a major impact from Coach Gernot Rohr on Super Eagles.

“Having spent five years on the Eagles job, I can’t…