Early Marriages Robbing the Force of Lady Golfers, Says Suleiman

The police officer who is in charge of recruiting and training of outstanding golfers for the Nigeria Police Force, Mohammed Suleiman, has said that save for early marriages, lady golfers from the northern part of the country would have dominated the nation’s ladies golf scene infinitely.

Suleiman, an alert and sharp thinker, disclosed that after discovering Rachael Danjuma and Amina Wilfred, two police ladies who still rule the nation’s ladies golf for well over a decade now, he moved on to discover three better lady golfers. But unfortunately, the trio could not hit the limelight because they were given out in marriages at early ages.

‘’This is one problem beyond my control,” Suleiman who started playing golf in 1977 at age 11 said at the weekend. ‘’I particularly trained three police ladies, in their teens, and I became sure they were going to be better than Rachael and Amina. After their training was satisfactory, I worked their…