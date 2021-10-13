Restoring the Dignity and Rights of the Human Person

By Elochukwu Emeasoba

Recently the Institute of Humanities, Pan-Atlantic University, Lekki, Lagos organized a One-Day Conference on human Dignity and Human rights. Among the Speakers who presented papers at the Conference included Femi Falana (SAN), Sharon Slater, Dr. Henrietta Williams, Prof. Carter Snead – De Director, Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture, University of Notre, Dr Anthony Okeregbe – Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos and Prof. Michael Asuzu, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, among others.

In her Keynote, Mrs. Sharon Slater regretted the gradual loss of sense of human dignity in the world today especially among teenagers. She deemed it fit to counter the pseudo- colonization of Africans through the subtle influence of CSE (Comprehensive Sexuality Education) by the UN body. Possessing a global view, Mrs Slater explained how destructive it is for people to be so sexually educated at the expense of losing their…