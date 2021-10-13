Senegal First African Team to Reach Playoffs

Senegal became the first team through to Africa’s playoffs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after defeating Namibia 3-1 in Windhoek yesterday.

Turkey-based forward, Famara Diedhiou, was the hero, outshining Sadio Mane and others as he scored once in the first half and twice in the second to register his second hat-trick for Senegal.

Peter Shalulile had found the back of Edouard Mendy’s net after Diedhiou’s first to give the hosts brief hope of holding on against the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations runners-up.

The win takes Senegal to 12 points in Group H, with Namibia (four points), Congo (two) and Togo (one) now all out of the running.

The winners of Africa’s ten qualifying groups will contest the playoffs next March, whereupon the continent’s five representatives in Qatar will be determined.

Elsewhere, Ghana won their second straight Group G game in a row under new coach Milovan Rajevac, as they beat Zimbabwe for the second time in…