Underwriter Promotes Sustainable Lifestyle | THISDAYLIVE

As part of its commitment towards protecting the environment and maintaining sustainable lifestyle, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, said it has determined to manage the impact on human activities on the environment by reducing resource use and promoting climate change awareness throughout the world.

The Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, AXA Mansard, Jumoke Odunlami, who spoke at an event tagged, ‘AXA Week for Good,’ said protecting the environment was a major step towards keeping the wellbeing of people and all living creatures.

She said at this year’s Global Corporate Responsibility week, the company took conscious steps to reduce activities that impacted the environment negatively and protect the world we live in.

She said in line with this, the company, had lined up several activities, which it wrapped around the theme ‘Zero Waste and the importance of recycling’, as highlighted.

She said to this end, AXA Mansard’s employees…