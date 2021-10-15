Buhari Calls on Media for Responsible Reporting

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigerian media to be responsible in their use of the press freedom being enjoyed under the current democratic dispensation.

He stressed that from the outset of his administration in 2015, it was made clear that ‘‘press freedom is an irreducible minimum in a democracy that would flourish’’, adding however that such freedom must be used responsibly.

The president, in a release on Friday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, congratulated the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on the outcome of their seventh triennial delegates’ conference which saw the re-election of Chris Isiguzo for a second term in office as president.

Considering the formidable role the media play in shaping and influencing the course of events in any society, the president reminded the NUJ leadership that the country will continue to look up to their members for fair, balanced and objective journalism.

Thisday Newspaper