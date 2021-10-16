FG Inaugurates Committee to Harmonise Work Plans in N’Delta

By Ndubuisi Francis

The federal government has constituted a committee to coordinate the harmonisation of the extant operational development plans in the Niger Delta into a single, coherent and effective regional development strategy.

This is part of overall efforts to intensify and improve on development in the region.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Senator Godswil Akpabio, who inaugurated the committee, explained that it became imperative considering President Muhammadu Buhari’s concern and interest to bridge the huge gap between the financial resources available in the region and the actual infrastructural and economic development recorded over the years.

Akpabio, who was represented at the inauguration by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Babayo Ardo, said the president had charged the ministry on the harmonisation of the development plans.

The minister stated: “The two major plans were…