Invest in Areas of Economic Strength, Osinbajo Advises Govs

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has appealed to the 36 state governors to start investing in the areas of their comparative advantages in order to shore up their internally generated revenues (IGRs) and stop relying solely on federal allocations for survival.

Osinbajo made the appeal in Ado Ekiti yesterday at the Ekiti State Economic and Investment Summit tagged: ‘Fountain Summit 2021’, which was organised by the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi-led government to proffer solutions to some socio-economic issues rattling the state.

The vice president’s suggestion came to the fore as some state governors- Kayode Fayemi , Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Godwin Obaseki and Nasir El-Rufai of Ekiti, Lagos Edo and Kaduna States respectively-canvassed robust multi-layers policing system in the country to protect the citizens and investments that can drive development.

The quartet insisted that preventing governors of respective…