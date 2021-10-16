Mku-Atu Bags Honorary Award | THISDAYLIVE

By Vanessa Obioha

Prominent property magnate and philanthropist, Princess Rosula Osula Mku-Atu, will be conferred with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) in Business Administration by Crescent University, Abeokuta in its combined 12th and 13th convocation, which comes up on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The honorary award is in recognition of her contributions to education, healthcare and social service.

She will be honoured alongside the Agura of Gbagura, Oba Saburi Babajide Bakre; the former Accountant-General of Nigeria, Dr Mohammed Kyari Dikwa; and Sheikh Muhyideen Najimdeen Al-Kubrah.

Her non-governmental organisation, the Rosula Foundation — a non-profit, non-governmental organisation (NGO) — organised on a local, national and international levels with the aim to alleviate the impact of the social-economic and political realities around the world that are products of social, economic and political inequalities — will also be laying…