Obiano Presents N141.9bn Appropriation Bill for 2022

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, yesterday presented a budget estimate of N141.9 billion for the 2022 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

The budget, which is the last of his eight- year administration, was less than the N143.65billion presented for the 2021 fiscal year tagged: budget of ‘Economic Recovery and Consolidation’.

Obiano, while presenting the budget estimate, said the 2022 budget estimate was based on realistic projections of all sources of revenue, both external and internal, taking into consideration the state revenue and expenditure trend.

Obiano said the recurrent expenditure was projected to gulp 43 per cent of the total budget size, translating to N60.9billion.

According to him, “The remaining 57 per cent which translates to N81.0 billion is for capital expenditure. This is expected to drive the 2022 budget which has the theme of ‘Continuity, sustainability and…