Ogun: Abiodun Restates Commitment to Welfare of Judges

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the welfare and provision of conducive working environment for judges in the state.

This is coming as the governor stated the sate’s readiness for the establishment of a branch of the Court of Appeal in the state.

The governor stated the commitment of the administration,

according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, during a meeting with some judges.

The governor, who equally noted that the administration of justice is very central to the development of any society, assured that his government would continue to make resources and equipment available to ensure smooth administration of justice in the state.

Abiodun noted that the interaction is to further consolidate and strengthen the relationship between the two arms of government.

He urged judges to continue seeing themselves as “partakers in a…