Oyo Set to Revoke Contracts of 22 Firms

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State government yesterday, said it will not hesitate to revoke unexecuted contracts on renovation and construction projects, under its 2012-2018 UBEC/SUBEB Intervention Project from defaulting contractors in the state.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran, who made the disclosure while speaking with 22 contractors in Ibadan, said it was in line with directives from the Universal Basic Education Commission, Abuja, stating that the contracts would be terminated following breach of contract terms.

He noted that many of the contracts including those awarded by the previous administration had been dragging since 2018, adding that this was in contravention of the time frame of the contractual agreement which stipulated two weeks for completion of borehole and maximum of 24 weeks for completion of model schools.

Adeniran said the board would not hesitate to…