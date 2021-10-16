Private Sector Crucial in Actualising SDGs in 2030, Says Don

Sunday Okobi

A Professor of Public Relations and Advertising with the Samuel Adegboyega University (SAU), Ogwa, Edo State, Ezekiel Shegun Asemah, has called for defined roles for the private sector and other stakeholders in actualising the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Asemah, who also teaches Mass Communication at the University of Benin, stated this at the third Inaugural Lecture of the Samuel Adegboyega University (SAU), Ogwa, titled: ‘Corporate Social Responsibility in the 21st Century: Refocusing on Sustainable Development Through Stakeholders’ Approach’.

He said governments at all levels needed the support of the private sector and other stakeholders in actualising the 2030 SDGs, noting that with the Nigeria’s ‘population boom’, it would make managing poverty rate and the actualisation of SDGs in 2030 more difficult.

Highlighting the role of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in attaining sustainable…