State Congress: Kwara APC May Produce Two Chairmen on Saturday

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Barring any last minute change, the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is now a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Chief Sunday Fagbemi, may emerge as the new state chairman of the party in the forthcoming state congress of the party slated for tomorrow.

Fagbemi, a close confidant of the state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, according to THISDAY investigations, was said to have been favoured by all odds to lead the party ahead of the 2023 polls due to his past political experiences.

A competent party source, who sought anonymity, told THISDAY yesterday in

Ilorin that the APC leader, Fagbemi, was considered to be more suitable than other contestants who purchased the form for the chairmanship position of the party ahead of the party’s state congress.

The source added that the emergence of Fagbemi as the new chairman of the party in the state was meant to…