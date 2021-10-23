APC’s Criticism of Our Budget Laughable, Says Okowa

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said that the recent criticism of the state’s 2021 supplementary budget by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was based on a position of ignorance, stressing that the leadership of the APC clearly lacks basic knowledge of issues relating to budget and budgeting.

Fielding questions, yesterday in Asaba, on allegations that his administration had approved a supplementary budget close to the presentation of the Delta State Budget for 2022 in order to siphon the money, Okowa said that such claims stemmed from either ignorance or deliberate lies prompted by evil motives on the part of APC leadership in the state.

Okowa said, “It is because they don’t understand the issue of budgeting. If they do, then they would know that this government has brought a lot of development in the state through various programmes for the people especially the youths and the…