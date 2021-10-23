CBN Increases Intervention to Healthcare Sector to N200bn

Nume Ekeghe

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has noted that in a bid to save foreign exchange spent on medical tourism and with demand it requires in intervention, the CBN has increased its healthcare intervention from N100 billion to N200 billion.

Also, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged more private sector participation in the healthcare sector to reverse medical tourism and also human capital flight of medical practitioners.

They disclosed these at the opening of the Duchess International Hospital in Lagos yesterday.

Emefiele said: “Medical tourism puts a huge strain on our foreign reserves and more importantly, for every $1 billion allocated to medical treatment abroad, there is less than $1 billion that could be available to other critical sectors of our economy.

“As part of this effort, the CBN led by a select private sector stakeholders supported COVID-19 through CACOVID and in a bid to…