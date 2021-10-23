Environment Ministry Strategises for 9 Priority Areas

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Ministry of Environment has said that strategies had been developed along the nine priority areas of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the meeting of the 15th National Council of Environment in Abuja yesterday, the Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, said: “In fulfilling our mandate, the ministry has developed strategies along the nine priority areas outlined by the current administration.”

She noted that the priority areas are: Build a thriving and sustainable economy; Enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; Enlarge agricultural output for food security and export; Attain energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expand transport and other infrastructural development to achieve agriculture and food security and ensure energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products by/through taking targeted actions.

She said: “In…