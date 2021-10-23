FG Fortifies Security at Nation’s Airports

Chinedu Eze

The federal government has fortified security at Nigeria’s airports to avert breaches and ensure unimpeded flight operations, just as it has installed new automated check-in systems at international airports.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Hamisu Yadudu, during an interactive session with journalists to usher in Airport Council International-Africa (ACI) Security Week.

Yadudu said the fortification of security at airports in the country include the training of security personnel, coordination of joint security operatives including the agency’s Aviation Security (AVSEC), the police, the Nigeria Air Force and other security operatives to man each airport.

FAAN has also acquired and installed security equipment to add to the existing ones and also removed the obsolete ones to ensure an efficient security system and to ensure that every passenger who passed…