Igbo Won’t Leave Nigeria Because of Buhari, Says Ezeife

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has said President Muhammadu Buhari was responsible for the political tension that had set up demands by self-determination groups led by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to agitate for the secession of the South-east geo-political zone from the rest of the country.

Ezeife echoed the views when he spoke to reporters on Thursday night at the public presentation of three books on the revival of Igbo culture by the founder of a non-governmental organisation, Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), Dame May Ikokwu.

The elder statesman also pointedly assured that the Igbo will remain in the Nigerian federation in spite of the charged political atmosphere and worsening insecurity in the zone.

He made the remarks a few hours after the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was arraigned in Federal High Court, Abuja, to face trial for terrorism and treasonable…