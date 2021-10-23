PDP’s National Convention Threatened, Secondus Wants Convention Stopped

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The October 30 and 31 national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is now threatened as lawyer to the suspended national chairman of party, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), has written a letter to the principal officers of the party as well as members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to stop the planned convention as there was a pending appeal against the convention in the Court of Appeal.

In a letter by Oyetibo dated October 21, 2021, addressed to the following officers of the party: The PDP Acting National Chairman, the Chairman, PDP National Convention Committee, the PDP National Organising Secretary, the PDP National Legal Adviser and the PDP National Secretary C/O Chief E.O Oddey, Odey and Odey Solicitors of above address Suite 120-122 Pan Bank Building No. 2 Forces Avenue, Old GRA Port Harcourt.

Oyetibo said that CA/PH/341/2021: Prince Uche Secondus V Ibeawuchi E. Alex & ORS and the pendency of the application for…