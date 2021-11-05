Court Orders EFCC to Apologise for Declaring Saraki’s Ally Wanted

Wale Igbintade

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to delete the name of a businessman, Dr. Kenedy Sule Izuagbe, from its websites as a wanted person.

Justice Lewis Allagoa, also ordered the EFCC to publish unreserved apology to the businessman on its websites and on social media. Izuagbe is an ally of the former, Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Besides, the court awarded a cost of N5 million, against the EFCC for breaching the businessman’s fundamental rights.

Justice Allagoa made the orders, while delivering judgment in a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed against the agency by Izuagbe.

Izuagbe had in suit number FHC/L/CS/2127/2021, filed by his lawyer, Mrs. Ifeoma Esom, sought for a declaration that the EFCC has no power or authority to declare him “wanted” without any order of a court of competent jurisdiction and in the absence of any facts providing…