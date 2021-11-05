Fashola, Fayemi to Mobilise N10bn to Boost Medical Research Development

Gilbert Nqugbe

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola who also doubles as the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) Foundation, has announced plan to mobilise N10 billion to support medical research initiatives.

This is with a view to promoting home-grown medicines, vaccines and technology to address health problems in Nigeria and Africa at large.

He stated this at the launch and fund raising for NIMR foundation in Lagos.

According to him, the Foundation has developed a plan of action for 2021-2023 and has resolved that research developed would be in accordance with all standards of prevailing global ethics and advised by the advisory board of NIMR.

“We are seeking to raise N10 billion and the income that comes from that money is what we will propose to commit to the site so that our capital is not eroded and it is preserved,” he added.

He said subject to the ethical and medical…