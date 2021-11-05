FG Inaugurates Sub-committees on Whitepaper and Review of Parastatals, Agencies, Commissions

*Laments failure to implement Oronsaye Report on civil service restructuring

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has lamented that its failure to implement the report of the Committee on the Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions, otherwise known as the Oronsaye Report was costing the country so much.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha made the outcry yesterday, during the inauguration of the sub-committees on government Whitepaper and review of parastatals, agencies and commissions that were created following the submission of the Oronsaye report.

Mustapha, who was represented at the inauguration by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan, noted that cost was escalating for every delay that the implementation of the Oronsaye report suffers.

“This is further worsened by the fact that…