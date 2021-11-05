Gas Marketers Urge Buhari to Suspend Charges on Imports

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

Following the prevailing hike in gas price, the National President of the Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers, Mr Olatunbosun Oladagbo, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to order the suspension of charges on gas imports.

He said the measure had become imperative in view of the absence of functional refineries for local production.

Speaking on ARISE News Channel, he said the president should, as a matter of urgent national emergency, emplace a waiver for gas imports in order to reduce spiralling gas price.

He said Nigeria produced only 550 metric tonnes which was insufficient while the rest were imports.

Oladagbo said gas prices would remain high since there was no gas imports.

“President Buhari needs to authorise a waiver for gas imports so that the price can come down.

Nigeria needs to suspend charges on import gas so that marketers can settle with…