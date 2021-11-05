My Takeaways from the 2021 PDP Convention

Kayode Adaramodu, Ekiti State governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party singles out the show of unity by governorship aspirants from Benue State at the recent PDP National Convention in Abuja and wishes fellow aspirants from Ekiti can display similar affection

The October 2021 PDP Convention has come and gone. But the many lessons it teaches anyone who chooses to learn remain.

One is the near faultless organisation. An admirably orderly and generally peaceful convention which can be recommended as standard for political parties in Nigeria. We may have to write on this aspect another day.

But right now another lesson which is very important to me personally is what I saw in some delegates from Benue State. At the venue and during balloting they didn’t look extremely unusual. But shortly after the event had concluded, group photographs of some 14 jolly friends surfaced. Upon enquiries, I found out that they were pictures of…