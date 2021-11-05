Omo-Agege’s Aide Detained for Allegedly Harassing Female Lawmaker

Udora Orizu in Abuja

An aide to the Deputy Senate President, Jide Babalola, has been detained by men of the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly harassing a House of Representatives member, Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe (APC, Oyo) at the premises of the National Assembly, Abuja, yesterday.

Akande-Sadipe, who’s the Chairman House Committee on Diaspora Affairs was alleged to have ordered the detention of the DSP media aide for allegedly bumping into her at a lift at the House of Representatives.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, Babalola said it was a minor issue that did not necessarily warrant the Ill treatment he got from the lawmaker because bumping into someone was never a crime.

He said: “I was coming down from an elevator, there were about six or seven people in the elevator. So it was a bit crowded for all of us. There were about two women and I was being careful enough. Then she (Hon. Sadipe) said I almost bumped into her, and she…