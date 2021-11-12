Don’t Misbehave in Your Country of Residence, Buhari Advises Nigerians in Diaspora

UAE lauds Nigeria’s war against violent extremism

Deji Elumoye in Paris, France

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians in Diaspora not to under no circumstances misbehave in their country of residence.

This is just as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lauded Nigeria’s current vigorous war to stamp out violent extremism in the country.

Speaking on Friday in Paris while playing host to the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Sheikh Shakboot Alnahyan, at the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum, President Buhari described his countrymen and women as “competitive both at home and abroad”, and urged them to always abide by the rules of their host countries.

The president encouraged Nigerians in Diaspora to “subject themselves to the rules and standards of the country in which they live either as working class, or doing businesses”.

He said: “Nigerians are all over the place, very competitive. And…