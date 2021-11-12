FG Increases Electricity Meter Prices by over 30%

Implementation commences Monday

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has increased the price Nigerians will from next Monday pay for single phase and three-phase meters by between 30.6 per cent and 32.3 per cent respectively.

Making the announcement in a circular signed by the commission’s Chairman, Sanusi Garba, dated November 11, 2021, NERC stated that the new prices were exclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT).

The commission’s order, which hiked the single-phase meter from the current cost of N44,896.17 to a revised price of N58,661.69 and the three-phase meter from the cost of N82,855.19 to a revised rate of N109,684.36, was addressed to managing directors of all electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) and all Meter Asset Providers (MAP).

Details later…