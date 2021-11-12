Unmask Killers of Abuja Journalist, Omo-Agege Charges Security Agencies

Deji Elumoye

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has charged the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of an Abuja-based journalist, Henry Salem Tordue.

Tordue, a Vanguard reporter covering the House of Representatives, who was last seen on October 13, 2021, was found dead in Abuja in the late hours of Thursday, after allegedly being knocked down by a hit-and-run vehicle.

In his reaction to the development, Omo-Agege in a release on Friday, expressed regrets over the unfortunate incident and emphasized the need for conclusive investigations that’ll unmask all those involved in the journalist’s death.

According to him, the parade of one Itoro Clement – a commercial driver who allegedly knocked down and killed the journalist – has raised further questions on the circumstances leading to his demise.

The ranking Senator noted that…