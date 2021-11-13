2023: It’s Our Turn to Produce Governor, Says Kwara North Group

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara North Stakeholders Consultative Forum, a press group campaigning for power shift in Kwara State, has said that, it is the turn of the people of Kwara North senatorial district of Kwara State to take the governorship slot in 2023.

Also, all the governorship aspirants of the two major political parties of APC and PDP in the zone have resolved to accept anyone of them that emerges as the candidate for the next election.

Speaking at a press conference in Ilorin, the chairman of the forum, Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu Lade, said that, “the Kwara North senatorial district has paid their dues to the two other senatorial districts by rallying support for them to occupy the governorship position of the state between 1999 till date in the governance of the state and hence it is their turn to reciprocate the gesture in the interest of justice and fair play”

Lade said that, the forum has commenced consultations with other…