ABUAD Deserves Tourist Centre Designation in Ekiti, Says Ex-Lawmaker

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Bimbo Daramola, has declared that the unique architectural designs and state-of-the- art facilities of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) qualify it as a tourist centre where students and other Nigerians could have memorable scholastic expedition.

Daramola lauded the huge interventions of Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) in the areas of education and health as manifested in ABUAD and ABUAD’s multisystem hospital.

The former lawmaker, who is the convener of the Nigeria Skits Industry Awards (NSIA) initiative, made these remarks after a tour of the massive investments in the two facilities yesterday.

He, therefore, called on the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and the state House of Assembly to accord due recognition to the elder statesman by setting aside a special day to be celebrated as ‘Are Babalola Inspiration Day’.

