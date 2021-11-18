Bandit Attack: Tambuwal Condoles With Sokoto Community as Death Toll Rises to 43

By Onuminya Innocent

The death toll in Illela, a border town about 97 kilometers from Sokoto state capital, attacked by bandits on Monday, has risen to 43.

This was disclosed when Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Wednesday led members of the state executive and security councils, as well as other top government officials on a condolence visit to the community.

THISDAY had earlier reported that armed marauders attacked the town and some villages near it in the early hours of Monday, killing thirteen people. However, at the time of the governor’s visit Wednesday afternoon, the toll had risen to 43.

A village Head in one of the five villages – Kalmalo, Munwadata, Sarma, Runji, Tunbulunkun, Tafkin Taramniya and Masasa – that were attacked during the midnight raid, was wounded.

Muhammad Bello, special adviser on media and publicity to the governor said in a statemrnt that Tambuwal during the visit to Illela town told his…