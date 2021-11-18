Buhari Directs MDAs to Study NIPSS Report on Policy Design

Orders implementation of some recommendations

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government to study the NIPSS Report on how best to ensure effective policy design and implementation with a view to implementing some of its recommendations.

The report entitled, ‘Getting Things Done: Strategies for Policy and Programme Implementation in Nigeria’, was presented to the president at the State House, Abuja on Thursday by the Senior Executive Course 43 (2021) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.

Receiving the report, the president, according to a release issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, assured the course participants that it would be treated with the seriousness and urgency it deserves.

He said: “I am directing the MDAs and the National Steering Committee on the Vision 2050 to study the report, with the view…