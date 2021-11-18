FCCPC: Provision of Transformers, Poles, Others Not Responsibility of Electricity Consumers

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has declared that it is not the responsibility of electricity consumers/customers or communities to buy, replace or repair transformers, poles, cables and related items used in power supply.

The Commissioner, Operations of the commission, Dr. Adamu Abdullahi, made the disclosure yesterday in Benin-city, Edo State capital, at the opening of the commission’s four-day electricity consumers complaints’ resolution platform, which was sponsored by MacArthur Foundation and attended by many consumers.

Though Abdullahi said, there were many issues in electricity consumption in Nigeria, he frowned at the disconnection of consumers’ lines without notice, outrageous/crazy bills, non-supply of pre-paid meters already paid for, and the disregard for regulations, among other complaints by electricity consumers in the country.

He explained while the…