Oyetola: 240,000 Citizens Have Benefited from Osun Food Support Scheme

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that his administration’s Food Support Scheme had fed over 240,000 citizens of the state so far.

He said the scheme has also helped to stimulate the state economy as local productions of goods had been tremendously boosted to enhance the socioeconomic activities in the state.

The initiative, according to him, has impacted greatly on the lives of the beneficiaries, particularly the vulnerable citizens ranging from the aged, the windows, people living with disabilities, youths, among others, with the multiplier effect on the status of the state economy.

This is even as the state government flagged off the eighth edition of the scheme at the Local Government Service Commission, Abere in Osogbo.

Oyetola had in April this year inaugurated the ‘Osun Food Support Scheme’ to mitigate the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on 30,000 vulnerable citizens…