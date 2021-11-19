Bandits Kill 213, Kidnap 676 Persons in Four Months in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government on Thursday, said bandits have killed 213 persons and kidnapped 676 others across the frontline local government areas of the state between July and October 2021.

The government added that 724 suspected bandits and other criminals terrorising communities in the state were arrested by security agencies within the period under review.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, stated this while briefing journalists on the progress of the security challenges containment orders recently signed by Governor Aminu Bello Masari to tackle banditry in the state.

He further explained that 296 suspects were under prosecution and 75 others were under investigation by different security agencies in the state.

Inuwa said: “On the whole, the statistics with regards to banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling from the commencement of the containment order to date has revealed a…