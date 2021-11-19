Jailbreaks: House Urges FG to Upgrade Correctional Centres 

• Makes budgetary provision for construction of 132 KVA electricity sub-station in Jigawa

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to upgrade correctional centres following the recent cases of jailbreaks recorded across the country.

The resolution of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved at plenary on Thursday by Hon. Muhammed Kazaure.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker said correctional centres are where convicted criminals are kept to make the society safe, thus it is dangerous for such convicts to be let loose.

Kazaure expressed concern that if adequate steps are not taken to re-arrest the escaped convicts and provide adequate security in correctional centres, some of the criminals who escaped may become more emboldened to the point of forming terrorist groups that would put the country in jeopardy.

He added that there was a need to upgrade the firearms of the security personnel guarding various…