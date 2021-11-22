Alleged N5bn Fraud: Again Arraignment of Senator Oduah Suffers Setback

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The scheduled arraignment of Anambra Senator, Stella Oduah, before a Federal High Court Abuja suffered another setback for the sixth consecutive time on Monday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is seeking to arraign the former Aviation Minister, under former President Goodluck Jonathan over an alleged N5 billion fraud.

The lawmaker and eight others were scheduled for arraignment before Justice Inyang Ekwo on Monday. However, the arraignment could not go on following some observations by her lawyer.

When the matter was called, the senator representing Anambra North in the senate and three others were to enter into the dock for their pleas but the counsel to 7th and 8th defendants, Ogwu Onoja, SAN objected to the arraignment on the grounds that his clients were being persecuted by EFCC.

The senior lawyer insisted that the aggrieved defendants had petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF)…