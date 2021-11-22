Breaking: Veteran Nigerian Comic Actor Baba Suwe is Dead

By Vanessa Obioha

The dark-skinned Nigerian comic actor Babatunde Omidina, better known as Baba Suwe has passed on. One of his children, Adesola, posted the news of his death on her Instagram page.

“This is to announce the sudden death of my father Mr Babatunde Omidina, the legend and rare gem ‘Baba Suwe’ 11/22/21,” read the post.

Born on August 22, 1958, Baba Suwe gained mainstream recognition after he featured in the movie ‘Omolasan’. His fame grew following his feature in ‘Iru Esin’. The Lagos State indigene started acting in 1971 and has featured and produced several Nigerian movies.

Baba Suwe’s life was not void of controversies. In 2011, he was accused of cocaine trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) but the allegation was dismissed by a Lagos High Court. The actor had said in interviews that the experience crippled his health. In 2019, Baba Suwe through the generosity of friends was flown to…